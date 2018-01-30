Women in Iran are taking to the streets to oppose the law that makes wearing a hijab compulsory in public places. They have been taking off their veils in public and holding them on the ends of sticks in protest against the law, which was first enacted in 1979.

While in recent months, authorities announced that women will no longer be arrested for not wearing headscarves in public but will invite a fine instead, they arrested a second woman on Monday for protesting the hijab law. Two others filming her actions were also arrested, according to The Guardian.

A 2nd woman arrested in #Iran for protesting forced #hijab by taking off her headscarf.

Name: Narges Hosseini #نرگس_حسینی

Women are removing their hijab, posting it with the hashtag #دختران_خیابان_انقلاب meaning #GirlsOfRevolutionSt where #VidaMovahed first took off her hijab. pic.twitter.com/lLbeI5TZMo — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 29, 2018

These two women are being hailed as heroes by many Iranians for protesting the compulsory hijab rule that has violated women's rights in Iran for nearly four decades. pic.twitter.com/qSFOZpOkrg — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) January 29, 2018

Powerful: an Iranian man protests against the compulsory hijab mimicking act of defiance by women via @valaamagham #دختران خیابان انقلاب #پسران_خیابان_انقلاب pic.twitter.com/Pzm28PauHZ — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) January 30, 2018

People have been sharing images of women standing on top of utility boxes waving their hijabs on sticks with the hashtag #GirlsOfRevolutionSt, as a tribute to 31-year-old Vida Mohaved (pictured above, right), the woman who initiated the protest in Tehran’s Enghelab Street and was arrested for it in December 2017.

Mohaved, who was released on Sunday, made headlines during the agitations against Iran’s deteriorating economy and corruption in the administration, CNN reported. Around 400 people were detained during the protests. Although Mohaved’s defiant act were not directly related to the anti-regime protests, it inspired others to speak out against the oppression and lack of social and political freedom.

An unveiled woman in Iran stands defiantly at anti-government rally. We must keep the international eyes focused. There have been brutal crackdowns in recent past by state. We cannot let that happen again. RT using #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/RVfFpbczm0 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2017

In 2016, the top chess players had called for a boycott of the World Championships in 2017 in Iran, protesting against the law that makes wearing a hijab mandatory for women in the country.