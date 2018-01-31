Four Class 9 students allegedly sodomised their classmate several times in Uttam Nagar school in Delhi for over a year, ANI reported. The police have arrested three of the accused while the fourth is absconding.

The matter came to light after the victim confided in his teacher, who told his parents, The Hindu reported. The accused allegedly assaulted the boy at knife-point.

The police are searching for the fourth accused. “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Shibesh Singh told The Hindu.

The school has suspended the accused students and the boy has been sent for a medical examination.

In another case, two juveniles sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in Delhi’s Rohini area after taking him to a park on the pretext of playing with him. They purportedly committed the crime on January 21. The accused have been arrested.

The boy told his parents about the assault, and they filed a complaint with the police.