A fire broke out at a scrap godown in an industrial area in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday morning, ANI reported. Sixteen shops were gutted in the fire, though there was no other casualty, according to PTI.

The incident took place in the Gayatri Nagar locality. Some huts nearby were also damaged, an official told PTI.

Firefighters from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar townships doused the fire, said the head of Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell, Santosh Kadam. He said the cause of the fire was not yet known.