The chopped up body of a woman was found stuffed in two sacks – one with her head and body and the second with her limbs – in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

The police said municipal workers clearing garbage near Hitech city, Hyderbad’s IT hub, found the two sacks. The police are yet to identify her, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) N Shyam Prasad Rao.

A police press statement released later on Tuesday said the woman was eight months pregnant, The News Minute reported. “She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium-built, 30 years old, round-faced and has a fair complexion,” the statement said. The woman was wearing a maroon kurta and bangles, a copper finger ring and silver toe rings, according to the statement.

One of the municipal workers, Chennaiah, told The News Minute that he noticed two sacks soaked in blood. “Many slaughterhouses in the area used to dump their waste in the open, so I first assumed it was such a sack,” Chennaiah said.

His colleague Narasimha opened the smaller of the two sacks to find the body parts, the report said.

The police said the woman was killed at least two days before her body was found.