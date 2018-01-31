A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s bail plea in a 2007 money laundering case related to alleged financing for terrorism, PTI reported. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma had denied relief to Shah in August 2017 citing the ongoing inquiry, and also dismissed his fresh bail plea on Wednesday.

Shah had said in his fresh plea that the Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry into the money laundering case was complete as the agency had filed a chargesheet, and hence there was no chance that he could hinder the investigation.

The Delhi court had framed money laundering charges against Shah and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in November. The Enforcement Directorate said that while Shah claimed he had no income of his own, he asked Wani to help him in “collecting hawala money from Delhi and delivering it to him at Srinagar”.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had first arrested Wani in 2005. Rs 63 lakh and a cache of ammunition were recovered from him. Wani also claimed that he gave Shah Rs 2.25 crore. The Enforcement Directorate registered money laundering cases against Wani and Shah in 2007. In 2010, Wani was cleared of the charge of terror funding but convicted under the Arms Act.