The Rajasthan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who was filmed beating his five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter mercilessly in Rajsamand district, The Tribune reported. They also arrested his brother, who had reportedly shot the video, and have booked them for cruelty to children and voluntarily causing hurt, according to the Hindustan Times.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandan Singh said they produced Chain Singh Rawat before a court on Wednesday. He has been sent to judicial custody. In a video of the incident, the children are seen writhing in pain and crying for help.

Rawat is also seen tying a rope around his son’s neck and caning him, The Times of India reported. The boy can be seen trembling with fear, and pleading with his father to let him go.

Rawat told the police that he was angry as the children had defecated in their clothes and said he wanted to scare them. The district child welfare committee took custody of the children and handed them over to their grandfather when the incident came to light.