One person was killed on Wednesday after a train carrying Republican lawmkers to a strategy retreat collided with a garbage truck in West Virginia, AP reported. The truck was carrying three people, one of whom was killed and another seriously injured. No members of the Congress were seriously injured, the White House said.

Train operator Amtrak said the local law enforcement was investigating the accident scene in Crozet, AFP reported. A team of the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The University of Virginia Health System said they had received six patients at UVA Medical centre on Wednesday night. Some members of the Congress who are doctors treated the injured until emergency responded arrived.

First-time congressman from Minnesota, Jason Lewis, was hospitalised to be checked for a concussion. “I’m fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders,” Lewis told Reuters. “My thoughts are with the family of the driver who passed away.”

The retreat was scheduled to run until Friday. President Donald Trump was expected to speak at the retreat on Thursday. The US president said he had spoken to House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan. “It was a pretty rough hit,” Trump said. “We don’t have full understanding yet as to what happened.”