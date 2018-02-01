Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire agreement in Nowshera town of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. Heavy shelling was reported in Kampla, Lam, Anwas Bhandar areas of Nowshera.

Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) said 71 schools in Lam area of Nowshera were closed as a result of the heavy shelling.

More details are awaited.