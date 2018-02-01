Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday introduced a subject-wise roster system to hear cases in the Supreme Court from February 5. The roster shows what type of cases will be listed before benches headed by the twelve most senior judges of the top court.

However, the bench headed by the chief justice will hear all Public Interest Litigations and letter petitions. Misra will also hear cases related to elections, social justice, criminal matters, appointment of constitutional functionaries, commissions of enquiry and contempt of court matters, Bar and Bench reported.

The roster will apply to new cases, not existing ones. Justice J Chelameswar, who ranks second in the court after Misra, will hear cases pertaining to labour, indirect taxes, criminal matters, and consumer protection, NDTV reported.

Misra’s move comes after four Supreme Court judges – J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – held a press conference on January 12 and said that the chief justice had not addressed their concerns. One of the major issues the judges raised was that the chief justice had assigned important cases to benches arbitrarily.

In a letter to the chief justice, the judges acknowledged that he was the master of the roster, but that this was “not a recognition of any superior authority, legal or factual of the chief justice over his colleagues”.

More details are awaited.