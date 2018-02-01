The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that it cannot pay compensation to Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a “human shield” by the Army last year, as it will be akin to condemning without hearing the Army officer accused of tying him to a jeep, PTI reported.

The state Human Rights Commission had in June 2017 asked the government to pay Rs 10 lakh to Dar after the shawl-maker had filed a complaint with it against Major Leetul Gogoi, who had used him as a shield, being honoured for his “sustained efforts” on counter-insurgency.

The incident occurred during the bye-election to the Srinagar parliamentary seat on April 9, 2017. A video went viral on social media showing Dar tied to the jeep with a note pinned to his chest that read, “This will be the fate of stone-pelters.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds the Home Portfolio, added on Thursday that the state government has not been accused of violating Dar’s rights, Greater Kashmir reported. “The state government has discharged its obligation by registering an FIR number 38/2017 in the matter at Beerwah police station and consequently initiated investigation.”

Mufti was replying to a question that senior National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar had raised in the Assembly.