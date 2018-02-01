Three technicians have died due to a gas leak at the Natural Dairy factory in Patna’s Patliputra area, ANI reported on Thursday. The reason for the leakage is not yet known.

The Bihar Police have sent the three bodies for an autopsy, and have registered a case. The owner of the factory is absconding, the report added.

Some local reports, however, said the three technicians of the Natural Dairy plant had died on Wednesday, and that the owner had hidden it till Thursday evening. The three workers are from West Bengal, and they died of suffocation, city Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh said.

More details are awaited.