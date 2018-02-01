The Allahabad High Court on Thursday upheld a sessions court verdict that quashed a magistrate’s order taking cognisance of a chargesheet against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in connection with a 2007 riot case in Gorakhpur, which he then represented in the Parliament, PTI reported.

Justice BK Narayana dismissed petitioner Rasheed Khan’s plea against the order, which was passed on January 28, 2017. The sessions court, Khan had argued, did not hear his case. His counsel SFA Naqvi said Khan was an informant in the case and the court should have heard him.

Justice Narayana, however, said the chief judicial magistrate of Gorakhpur can decide the case afresh “in accordance of law and in the exercise of his unfettered discretion”, DNA reported.

A First Information Report was filed at the Kotwali police station against Adityanath and several others on January 27, 2007, for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups of people.