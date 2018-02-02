More than 950 gold miners have been trapped underground in a South African mine after a storm caused a massive power outage on Thursday, AFP reported. The workers have been trapped for 24 hours, but the mining company said they were not in immediate danger.

The trapped workers went into the Beatrix gold mine, near the city of Welkom, on Wednesday night but because of the power outage, the lifts that bring them up stopped working, the report said.

“We have got 955 employees still underground, they are in a confined and safe area... and there is ventilation,” James Wellsted, spokesperson for the mining company Sibanye-Stillwater, told AFP. “We are supplying them with water and food, so everybody is fine at the moment.”

The spokesperson said one cable was restored on Thursday, and 272 workers have been rescued, but 955 were still trapped.

Meanwhile, workers’ unions said they were worried as the miners have been underground since Wednesday night.

National Union of Mineworkers said mine safety is often neglected and urged mineworkers to refuse to work in “dangerous conditions”, AFP reported, quoting a statement from the union. “Major multinational corporations like Sibanye-Stillwater which should be industry leaders in creating a safety culture are doing far too little to prevent accidents,” the statement said.

The unions’ spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters that the company was rescuing one mineworker at a time. “It is very slow. It is worrying. Some of our members have chronic conditions and they don’t have medication down there.”

South Africa is a leading producer of gold and some of the world’s deepest mines, BBC reported. There were at least 80 mine deaths in the country in 2017, the report said.