The Hyderabad Police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl inside a cinema hall in the city on Monday, ANI reported. The man was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

The two had met on Facebook about two months ago and had gone to watch Padmaavat when the incident took place, The Hindu reported.

The accused took advantage of the fact that there were very few people in the theatre and nobody was near them, police said. The girl is currently undergoing treatment, the police added.

A case was registered against the 23-year-old man under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, and action has been initiated against the theatre owner for negligence.