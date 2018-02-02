The Thrissur Railway Police in Kerala on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a Malayalam actress aboard a train. The accused, identified as Anto Bose from Tamil Nadu, was also presented before a court in Thrissur and remanded, the Deccan Herald reported.

The incident took place in the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express. The 23-year-old had boarded the train from Kannur.

The woman told India Today that she woke up after feeling something on her lips. She said she caught the man’s hand – he allegedly rubbed his fingers on her lips – turned the lights on and shouted, but none of her co-passengers came forward to help her. A little later, writer Unni R and another man alerted the ticket examiner, after which Bose was handed over to the railway office on reaching Thirssur, she claimed.

“The train was almost full and still none but these two men cared to help me,” the 23-year-old actress told India Today. “There were many women in the train, but nobody helped.”