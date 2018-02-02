A 14-year-old girl was found dead in Hyderabad on Thursday after her school did not allow her to attend classes for not paying the fees on time, police said. Police suspect she committed suicide.

Family members said the Class 9 student had felt humiliated after school authorities asked her to leave the classroom.

The Malkajgiri police have filed a case against school officials for abetting suicide. An investigation is underway.

The girl’s family was going through a financial crisis for a while, India Today reported. Her father is an autorickshaw driver.

“They did not allow me to write the exam. Sorry, Mom,” NDTV quoted a note purportedly written by the student as saying.

The local education department has also started an investigation into the matter.