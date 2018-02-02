France: Five dead after two helicopters collide near the town of Saint-Tropez
Search and rescue operations are going on for one more person who was on board one of the choppers.
Five people were feared dead after two army helicopters collided on the shores of lake Carcès in southern France, about 50 km northwest of the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, BBC reported. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
The Var region prefecture said the two choppers were Army aviation service helicopters based at a nearby school in Cannet-des-Maure, AFP reported. Twenty soldiers along with the local police are involved in the search and rescue operations for one person.