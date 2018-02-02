Five people were feared dead after two army helicopters collided on the shores of lake Carcès in southern France, about 50 km northwest of the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, BBC reported. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

#BREAKING Five dead after two army helicopters crash in France: investigators — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 2, 2018

The Var region prefecture said the two choppers were Army aviation service helicopters based at a nearby school in Cannet-des-Maure, AFP reported. Twenty soldiers along with the local police are involved in the search and rescue operations for one person.