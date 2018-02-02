The Centre has appointed BA Chopade, the current Vice-Chancellor of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, as the next head of the Banaras Hindu University, PTI reported.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor to the University, approved his appointment this week, according to DNA.

Chopade’s predecessor at BHU, Girish Chandra Tripathi, was removed after he had dismissed an alleged incident of sexual harassment that had sparked student protests in the university from September 21 to 23, 2017. Registrar Neeraj Tripathi had been officiating as the interim vice chancellor since October 2017.