The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Khyala locality in the western part of the city, The Indian Express reported. The incident occurred at 9 pm on Thursday.

Ankit, a professional photographer who used to live with his family in Raghubir Nagar, was killed allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with for the past three years.

“I was going to meet him and then someone told me he had been stabbed with a knife,” NDTV quoted the woman, a second-year-college student, as saying. “We were going to marry. He called me and told me he wanted to marry me, so we were meeting.”

The police have arrested her mother, father and uncle, and are looking for her brother, who is a minor. “They [the family] had several arguments with the girl,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Singh said. “But she is fine and was not hurt in the incident. Unfortunately, they had picked an argument with the deceased and stabbed him in the neck in the heat of the moment.”

The woman’s family was reportedly against the relationship as Ankit and the woman belonged to different communities, Singh added.