More than 30 shops were destroyed after a fire broke out at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple on Friday night. Fire and emergency services personnel undertook a five-hour operation to contain the flames. The temple has been reopened to devotees, Madurai collector Veera Raghava Rao told NDTV.

No human casualties or injuries were reported. Several pigeons, however, died in the temple’s tower.

The fire is suspected to have started in a toy store inside the thousand pillar hall around 10 pm, NDTV reported. “The fire was controlled before it spread to the main temple area,” Rao said. An investigation is underway.

Devotees alleged that the temple was vulnerable to an incident of this nature as no fire safety measures were taken to prevent it. “No modern fire safety system with sprinklers have been installed at the temple,” Rao said. “We have a dedicated fire engine stationed in the complex.”