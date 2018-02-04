Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom (pictured above) said on Saturday that he was ready to hold early presidential elections to allow voters to decide who should lead their country, AP reported. Gayoom’s term ends in November.

His move comes after the country’s Supreme Court ordered all political prisoners – including exiled former President Mohammed Nasheed who is Gayoom’s main rival – to be released and retried.

Nasheed was the country’s first democratically-elected leader, who has been living in exile in Britain and has been campaigning to have his political rights restored. On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed cases against him and nine others. The court ruled that their trials violated the constitution and international law.

While Gayoom said his government was in discussions with the Supreme Court and the validity of the ruling is yet to be decided, the island nation’s attorney general said on Sunday that the top court was trying to impeach Gayoom for not yet obeying its order to release opposition leaders, Reuters reported.

Attorney-General Mohamed Anil asked all national bodies and defence units to disregard any Supreme Court ruling on impeaching Gayoom saying, “We have received information that things might happen that will lead to a national security crisis.”

Meanwhile, people protested on the streets of Male against Gayoom for refusing to follow the court’s ruling, ANI reported.

Male: Police try to disperse agitators who are protesting against President Abdulla Yameen's refusal to follow SC's ruling for releasing key political prisoners and reinstate 12 MPs. #Maldives pic.twitter.com/BQX0DTjVrL — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2018

What is the conflict?

Nasheed resigned in 2012 after public protests against his decision to arrest a senior judge. In 2013, he lost the presidential election to Gayoom. Two years later, Nasheed was handed a 13-year prison sentence for ordering the judge’s arrest. But, he later fled to Britain,where he received asylum.

Most of the president’s other political rivals, who had not gone in exile, were also jailed.