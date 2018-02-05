The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday found property documents and bank deposit slips of about Rs 2 crore that allegedly pertain to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and the companies where he served as a director, PTI reported.

The investigative agency, which is already looking into Jain’s role in another corruption case, came across the documents while conducting searches in the houses of Delhi Dental Council Registrar Rishiraj, who was arrested on Saturday in a separate case. The dental council official and N Pradeep Sharma, the council’s lawyer, were arrested after they were caught allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.7 lakh from a doctor, The Indian Express reported.

In April 2017, the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry against the Delhi health minister for allegedly laundering Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-’16 when he was a public servant. Two months later, the agency visited his house and questioned his wife.

Jain is also accused of laundering another Rs 11.78 crore between 2010 and 2012. The Aam Aadmi Party had then called the CBI’s raids “vendetta politics”.