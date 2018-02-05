A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday allowed the agency to arrest Indrani Mukerjea in the INX media case and remanded her in CBI custody for two days, ANI reported. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the clearances the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to INX Media in 2007.

Mukerjea, the former owner of the media group, is already in prison for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. A special CBI court in Mumbai had allowed her to be taken to Delhi after a production warrant was issued in the money laundering case. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is also involved in the case.

In September 2017, the court had allowed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to question Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, who is also in prison in the Sheena Bora murder case. In May 2017, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, which includes the Mukerjeas.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed that the two allegedly took £90 million (Rs 773 crore) from INX Media out of the country through hawala channels. The directorate accused Indrani Mukerjea of conspiring with officials in the Finance Ministry in 2007 to secure clearance to access foreign funds. INX Media allegedly received Rs 3,004.4 million as foreign exchange beyond the disclosed amount permitted, it said.

The proposal was “favourably considered by Finance Ministry officials and approved by the then finance minister [P Chidambaram]”, the agency had said.