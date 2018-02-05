Forbes magazine on Monday released its fifth edition of ‘Forbes India 30 under 30’ that celebrates 30 young achievers across the country. The list of people includes sportspersons, entertainers, finance experts, musicians, artistes and chefs, among others.

“Generation Z is rewriting the rules of the game, and playing it hard too,” Forbes India said. “It is putting its mind and money where its beliefs are, with gumption and imagination...We selected names that meet our three broad criteria: The extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.”

Pistol shooters Heena Sidhu, right-arm fast-medium bowler Jasprit Bumrah (pictured above), Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia and all-rounder for the Indian women’s cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur feature on the list.

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and Vicky Kaushal are named on the list too. Singer Jubin Nautiyal is also a part of the list.

Among entrepreneurs, Forbes India recognised Kshitij Marwah of Voxel, the world’s first holographic headset; the co-founders of online learning platform Unacademy; co-founders of e-commerce platform Zefo; and co-founders of Ather Energy, a start-up that built India’s first Smart Electric Scooter.

Others included the founder of designer label Kaleekal – Alan Alexander Kaleekal; Aditya Sharma, partner at McKinsey & Company; lawyer Gautam Bhatia who is working on multiple challenges to the Aadhaar Act; chef Chirag Chhajer of Burma Burma restaurant; designer Ranjan Bordoloi whose Studio Bordoloi manufactures furniture using sheets of brass with small pieces joined by an ancient floor-based coal welding technique.

You can see the complete list here.