A Class 11 student allegedly stabbed the headmaster of a government-aided school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur town on Monday after he asked the boy about his studies, PTI reported, quoting police.

The student immediately fled the scene, and was absconding for hours. He surrendered to the town police around 8 pm, The Times of India reported.

The headmaster, R Babu, had reportedly asked the students of the class to come near his office and study as their teacher was not available. When he found out that five students did not come, he asked them to explain the reason for their absence.

His conversation with one of the students about his studies did not go well, police said, adding that the boy suddenly stabbed the headmaster with a small knife.

Babu, who was injured in the stomach, is now in hospital. Doctors told police that the knife had pierced and damaged his intestines, but he was out of danger after a surgery. A further investigation is under way.