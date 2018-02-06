The Delhi High Court on Monday criticised a lawyer for calling women a gateway to hell in court. The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, reprimanded advocate Amol Kokane for his comment and warned him about being in contempt of court.

Kokane was quoting “Shankaracharya” while he was representing a Delhi-based ashram run by Virender Dev Dixit, which is being investigated for allegedly confining women and girls. The lawyer did not specify who Shankaracharya was, even after the court questioned him.

Dixit, the founder of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, is under investigation for alleged sexual assault and illegal confinement of girls and young women at its ashrams.