The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sentenced seven suspended Uttarakhand policemen for killing a 22-year-old MBA student in a fake encounter in Dehradun in 2009, PTI reported. The court set aside the conviction and the life term of 10 suspended policemen.

A bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta upheld the trial court’s June 9, 2014, verdict in the case. The student, Ranbir Singh, was murdered on July 3, 2009.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had dismissed the arguments submitted by the accused that Singh and two others were planning an armed robbery in Dehradun and that the student had snatched one of their service revolvers during a confrontation. It is “a story”, the investigating agency said of the convicted police personnel’s account. Singh had gone to Dehradun to start a new job, the CBI told the court.