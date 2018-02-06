Unidentified men shot dead a Congress Seva Dal worker on a flyover in North Delhi early on Tuesday morning, purportedly after an argument about rash driving, The Indian Express reported. Congress Seva Dal worker and businessman Vinod Mehra had reportedly objected to a speeding van that overtook the car he was driving on the Bhalswa flyover, ANI reported.

Mehra is a resident of Delhi’s Geeta Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan told the English daily.

During the argument that ensued, one of the occupants of the van got out of their vehicle and shot him, Mehra’s nephew alleged. He was accompanying Mehra home from a wedding they had attended. The accused fled after shooting the victim.

The businessman’s family alleges that the teenager drove his uncle to the Timarpur police station to get help, but was turned down. He later headed to the hospital where Mehra was declared brought dead, reported The Indian Express.