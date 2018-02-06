Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said his Twitter account was hacked, and that the micro-blogging site temporarily deactivated it after he reported it to them, PTI reported. The account was restored by the afternoon.

The 62-year-old actor, who is in Los Angeles, told PTI over a text message that he found out his account was compromised from friends in India. “Just got a few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am,” Kher told PTI.

Kher’s account could have been compromised after he clicked on a link from Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta in a direct message, reports claimed. Kher said he opened the link as it was the first time Dasgupta had messaged him. However, Dasgupta’s account too was hacked by Turkish, pro-Pakistan hackers, the report said.

According to a report in DNA, the hackers posted from Kher’s Twitter handle: “Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured! I Love Pakistan.”