Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s refusal to disclose the details of the Rafale deal with France showed that it was a scam.

Earlier in the day, she told the Rajya Sabha that details of the deal – signed in September 2016 for the supply of 36 Rafale aircraft – was “classified information” under an inter-governmental agreement between India and France. Sitharaman also denied that any private or public sector firm was included in the deal.

“The defence minister says they will not reveal the amount paid to buy the Rafale aircraft. What does that mean?” Gandhi asked reporters in New Delhi. “This only means there is a scam. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi personally went to Paris, and he changed the deal. The whole country knows it.”

In November 2017, the Congress president had accused Modi of altering the agreement on the fighter jets to benefit businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, but the company has denied these allegations. The Congress claims that the Rafale jets were bought at rates higher than their price.

In a sarcastic tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi said that informing Parliament about the price of the Rafale jets was a “national security threat”. “Brand all who ask [about the price], anti national!” he said on Twitter.