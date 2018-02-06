An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale stuck Taiwan late on Tuesday. The quake hit around 21 km northeast of Hualien city, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A hotel partially collapsed with 30 people trapped inside, and emergency services are working to rescue them, local media reported. A number of other buildings also collapsed after the earthquake, The Telegraph reported.

The earthquake was strong enough to be felt in cities a significant distance away, include Capital city Taipei. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Se reportan colapso de #edificios tras sismo de magnitud 6.4 en Taiwán. Aún no se reportan victimas... pic.twitter.com/Knh5vq4hNi vía @Cieminfo — Luis Vargas (@Meteovargas) February 6, 2018

Breaking: Rescue operations underway after magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/jZHubnWTFb — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 6, 2018

Taiwan lies near where two tectonic plates meet and is hit by earthquakes often. The quake of Tuesday night comes after five shallow earthquakes struck off the east coast of the island nation on Sunday within hours of each other.