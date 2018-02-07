All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the Centre introduce a law that penalises the act of calling an Indian Muslim “Pakistani”, ANI reported. Those guilty of the act should be given a penalty of three years in prison, Owaisi suggested during a debate in the Lok Sabha.

Owaisi expressed his fears that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would not introduce the bill. He also described the triple talaq bill as “anti-women”.