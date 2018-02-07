At least eight people died after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarkhand’s Sawala village in Champawat district, ANI reported on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

The group was on its way to Pithoragarh from Tanakpur when the accident occurred, The Times of India reported. The rescue operation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, eight people died and another eight were injured after a truck full of sand turned turtle on the Khandwa-Baroda State Highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Aklu Village, ANI reported.