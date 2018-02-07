Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben was injured in an accident in Rajasthan on Wednesday, NDTV reported. One person died in the accident that occurred on the Kota-Chittor highway.

Jashodaben, who was reportedly on her way back to Gujarat with family members, was taken to a hospital in Chittorgarh, the police said. She received minor injuries but is doing okay, according to News18.

#BREAKING -- PM's wife Jashodaben met with an accident in Rajasthan. She has received minor injuries but she is fine now. pic.twitter.com/wWGmbJRkmt — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 7, 2018

In February 2016, Jashodaben had filed a Right to Information query at the Regional Passport Office in Ahmedabad, seeking details of Modi’s passports. In November 2015, she had applied for a passport to take a trip abroad, but was denied one as she did not produce her marriage certificate or a joint affidavit with him.