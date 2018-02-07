Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in accident
She received minor injuries and is not in danger, reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben was injured in an accident in Rajasthan on Wednesday, NDTV reported. One person died in the accident that occurred on the Kota-Chittor highway.
Jashodaben, who was reportedly on her way back to Gujarat with family members, was taken to a hospital in Chittorgarh, the police said. She received minor injuries but is doing okay, according to News18.
In February 2016, Jashodaben had filed a Right to Information query at the Regional Passport Office in Ahmedabad, seeking details of Modi’s passports. In November 2015, she had applied for a passport to take a trip abroad, but was denied one as she did not produce her marriage certificate or a joint affidavit with him.