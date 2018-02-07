Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bilal Ahmad Kawa, a suspect in the terror attack at the Red Fort in 2000, ANI reported. Kawa, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi earlier this month.

The police had then alleged that the 37-year-old’s bank account was used for the hawala transactions that funded the Red Fort terror attack, as well as militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma said there were others accused who had been acquitted or discharged by the trial court and the Delhi High Court, and they were facing more serious charges than Kawa, PTI reported. The court granted bail to Kawa on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, and asked him not to obstruct investigation.

In his bail plea, Kawa said no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

The police told the court that Kawa received Rs 29.5 lakh from Pakistan to fund the attack on the Red Fort. The police said Kawa was absconding for 17 years and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The attack

Two soldiers of the 7th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles and a civilian guard were killed in indiscriminate firing at the Red Fort on December 22, 2000. Mohammad Arif from Pakistan’s Abbottabad, who planned the attack, and 10 others have already been convicted in the case.