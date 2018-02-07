The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered a day-to-day hearing of petitions filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs against their disqualification from the Assembly for allegedly holding offices of profit, ANI reported.

Eight AAP MLAs had initially filed a petition against the Election Commission’s recommendation to President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 of them. On Wednesday, four more MLAs moved the High Court, which has now clubbed the petitions and said that it would hear the pleas together.

The MLAs are accused of holding offices of profit, as they were appointed parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government in March 2015. This was soon after they were elected to the Delhi Assembly. In September 2016, the Delhi High Court had scrapped their appointment as parliamentary secretaries.