Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday said he has taken an “unbreakable vow” to never join politics, PTI reported.

“Politics, for me, is ‘rashtra dharma’ because if the country will be saved, we will be saved,” he said. “I will not take a political plunge. This is my bhishma pratigya (unbreakable vow).”

The 52-year-old entrepreneur, however, said he will always play a role in the development of India. “I would always want my country to be safe. Besides this, I don’t have any other political dream,” he said.