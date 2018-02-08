A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Kota district has written to party chief Amit Shah, asking him to replace Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (pictured above), PTI reported on Wednesday.

Ashok Choudhary, the head of the BJP’s Other Backward Classes wing in Kota wrote to Shah after the Congress won all three seats that went to the polls on January 29 – Lok Sabha seats Alwar and Ajmer and Assembly constituency Mandalgarh. The BJP was in power in these seats earlier.

Choudhary wrote to Shah on the party letterhead, saying, “The people of the state are not happy with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s style of functioning.” He said the party workers were losing confidence and called the state party chief, Ashok Parnami, a “slave of Raje”. Choudhary said Parnami was “continuously causing damage to the organisation”.

“There is a wave of resentment among BJP workers,” Choudhary told IANS. “I have put the voice of Rajasthan BJP workers in the letter.” He said he felt “the trauma of workers”.

The letter claimed Raje had “fallen into the bureaucracy trap” and that she was leading the party “on to a path which heads towards defeat”.

With Assembly elections due later this year, the leadership should “immediately be changed to infuse energy into the organisation”, he said.

Soon after the bye-poll results were declared, Raje admitted that the BJP’s loss was wake-up call for the party.