The New Delhi Municipal Council has sealed the basements of 10 establishments in Connaught Place, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The sealing drive on Tuesday took place in M and N blocks of Connaught Place, an unnamed official of the NDMC was quoted as saying. The properties sealed included offices of courier services, travel agents, a kitchen and a dormitory.

The authorities were acting against alleged unauthorised constructions on the instructions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee. New Delhi Traders’ Association President Atul Bhargava said basements are supposed to be storage units but some establishments were using them for commercial purposes.

Civic officials began shutting down shops and restaurants in south Delhi’s Defence Colony Market in December 2017, and have since taken action against shops in 20 popular markets.

On February 2 and 3, several popular markets in the city were shut, as traders’ associations called for a bandh to protest against the sealing drive. Since the drive began, officials have taken action against shops in Khan Market, Mehar Chand Market, Sundar Nagar, Hauz Khas, Rajendra Nagar, Chhatarpur and Vasant Kunj.

The shops have been sealed as they allegedly have not paid conversion charges, and for encroachment and illegal construction, among other things.