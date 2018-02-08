Bangladesh on Wednesday tightened security across many parts of the country ahead of a verdict in a corruption case against Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, AP reported.

A Dhaka court is expected to deliver the judgement in the case in which Zia and five others, including her son Tarique Rahman, are accused of embezzling 21 million takas (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, which was established during her rule in 2001-2006.

The prosecution has said that the Zia Orphanage Trust and the Zia Charitable Trust, established in the name of her late husband and former President Ziaur Rahman, existed only on paper. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and three aides have also been accused of embezzling 31.5 million takas (approximately Rs 2.5 crore) from the Zia Charitable Trust.

If convicted, she could face life imprisonment and would be barred from contesting the upcoming national elections in December.

The Rapid Action Battalion and armed police have been posted across Capital Dhaka, and the ruling Awami Leagues has said that its workers will be ready to assist the police if there is violence, according to PTI.

In a press conference ahead of the verdict, Zia claimed that she was implicated in a false case, and accused the ruling government of unleashing terror. “I believe the court will acquit me of all charges,” she said. “It is a false case and a tool to harass me and my family.” If the judgement is delivered to appease the ruling quarters, it will create a history of stigma, she added.

“This is an attempt to use the court against me, in an effort to sideline me from politics and elections and to isolate me from the people,” Zia was quoted as saying by AFP. “I am ready to face all outcomes. I am not afraid of jail or punishment. I am not going to bow down my head.”