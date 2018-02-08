The Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto Express trains will soon have four CCTV cameras in each coach, Indian Railways said on Wednesday. Eventually, the facility will be extended to all premier and suburban trains, PTI reported.

The Northern Railway will also use the Nirbhaya Fund to install video surveillance systems at several stations.

“All Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto train coaches are to be fitted with CCTVs – one each on the entry gates and two in the gallery,” Vishwesh Chaube, General Manager of the Northern Railway, told reporters.

The Union Budget of 2018-’19 has allocated around Rs 3,000 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in all 11,000 trains eventually, officials said. The Ministry of Railways is looking at various options to fund the project, including market sources.