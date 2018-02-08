Days after two Kashmiri students were assaulted in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, another youth from the state, studying at the Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Ambala district, was allegedly beaten up, the Hindustan Times reported.

The officer in charge of the police station in Mullana, Rajesh Kumar, and the university’s security in-charge, Manbir Singh, said Krishan Kumar, a second-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student, has been suspended for assaulting Mudasir Ahmed. Ahmed, who is from Sopore, is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in radiology.

Ahmed told The Indian Express that he felt the matter was resolved the day they had argued about Kumar’s remarks on Kashmiris. But on Wednesday afternoon, Kumar asked to meet him, Ahmed said. “He had brought some people with him and as soon as the discussion ended, he slapped me,” Ahmed said. “Others also joined him…I was beaten up by all of them.”

Some of Ahmed’s friends reached the spot soon after and took him to a nearby hostel as he suffered injuries on the nose and lips. Ahmed did not file a police complaint as he was happy with the action taken by the university authorities, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday criticised the government for failing to protect students from the state and later walked out of the House as they were dissatisfied with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri’s reply, The Kashmir Monitor reported.

National Conference legislators, including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Kaloo, Shamima Firdous, Mian Altaf, Abdul Majeed Larmi, and Devinder Rana, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigam had raised the matter in the House.