The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, or AIMPLB, on Thursday claimed there are many flaws in the triple talaq bill, and that if passed, it would make the institution of divorce itself illegal, PTI reported.

“It is generally publicised that this bill is presented to stop triple talaq,” AIMPLB spokesperson Moulana Khaleel-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani said. “But, the fact is, if you read the bill, this bill is to ban the entire institution of talaq.”

Nomani said efforts were being made to pass a “very wrong law”. “The Muslim Personal Law Board’s stand is to get the flaws [in the bill] removed,” he told reporters after a meeting of the board in Hyderabad. He added that the AIMPLB was not against the law, but wanted to get rid of the flaws.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, criminalises triple talaq and provides up to three years in jail for convicted men.

The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha, but is pending in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party government lacks a majority. The AIMPLB on Thursday requested all Opposition parties to consider whether the bill can be passed in its present form.

Nomani said that the board would decide on a course of action in the triple talaq matter as well as the Ayodhya dispute. He added that the board had not received any proposal to resolve the dispute yet.

The AIMPLB had said on February 3 that it could insert a provision in the model nikahnama to make men commit not to give their wives triple talaq. A nikahnama is a contract of marriage in Islam.