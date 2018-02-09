The National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test, or NEET, for admission to MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery courses will be held on May 6, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday.

The online registration process will start from Friday on the official website, cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates can register online till 11.50 pm on March 9, and the deadline for successful payment of the fee online is 11.50 pm on March 10.

All applicants, except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, have to submit their Aadhaar details. Non-resident Indians have to submit either their Aadhaar or passport number. “In case, these particulars do not match, the candidate will not be able to fill the application form of NEET (UG), 2018,” CBSE said. “Therefore, the candidates are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar card has correct details of their name, date of birth and gender as per school records.”

Earlier in January, the CBSE had told the Supreme Court that the question paper for NEET will be the same across all languages from this year. In August 2017, the top court had pulled up the education board for setting different questions for students taking the examination in regional languages.