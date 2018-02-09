The Delhi Police are yet to file a chargesheet in the Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case, almost two years after they lodged an FIR against several students, The Indian Express reported. The police had arrested three students who had participated in a protest on February 9, 2016, against the hanging of Parliament attacks convict Afzal Guru.

The students were accused of shouting anti-national slogans. The arrests of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and two others had triggered massive protests in 2016. The three were later released on bail.

While Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha declined to comment on the case, unidentified officials told the daily that the investigation is almost complete. The police are awaiting the results of forensic reports, the officials said.

On March 16, 2016, a report filed by a high-level inquiry committee at JNU had said that a group of masked outsiders had shouted provocative slogans, including “Bharat ko ragda do, ragda (India should be crushed)” and “Pakistan zindabad” at the controversial event organised at the varsity on February 9. The report submitted by the five-member committee had said that witnesses confirmed that the slogan “Bharat ki barbadi tak jung rahegi (The fight will continue till India is ruined)” was raised, but there was no video evidence of the same from the event.

In April 2017, the police had asked 31 students to make themselves available until April 29 for questioning in connection with the case.