Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon, minutes after the session began on Friday, the last day of the first leg of Budget session. The second session will begin on March 5.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned little after the Question Hour session began. After a few questions about nutrition guidelines, midday meals and anganwadi centres, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to adjourn proceedings after Telugu Desam Party leaders trooped the well of the House demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh. The MPs have been protesting for over a week against the government for allotting very little to the state in the Union Budget.

In a rare show of unity, leaders across party lines in the Rajya Sabha demanded that Union minister Kiren Rijiju apologises to Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury (pictured above) for a post he put up about her on social media. Chowdhury has filed a privilege motion against Rijiju, NDTV reported.

On Wednesday, Chowdhury had interrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech with a loud guffaw. Vice President and Speaker Venkaiah Naidu pulled her up for it, and Modi responded saying her laughter reminded him of the Ramayana serial from the 1980s. Even as the Congress objected to Modi’s comment, BJP leader Rijiju posted a video of this exchange on Facebook. The video, however, replaced Chowdhury’s laugh with a clip of Shurpanakha, Ravana’s sister, from the TV show.

When the Upper House began proceedings on Friday, Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal said Naidu must ask Rijiju to apologise to Chowdhury, and members from other parties supported him, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, members from Andhra Pradesh began raising slogans, and the House was adjourned till noon.