The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed a case of alleged land grab against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and four others, IANS reported. The court said the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had filed a case for a non-existent land grab.

The previous Chandy-led government in Kerala was alleged to have flouted rules to allow a private company to build flats on government-owned land in Pattoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case was based on a wrong report submitted by the bureau’s chief Jacob Thomas, the court said on Friday, according to Mathrubhumi. The court also called Thomas an “undisciplined official”.

The bureau had filed the case in February 2017, months after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front replaced Chandy’s government in power.

The LDF had made the land grab charges a major issue in the 2016 election campaign. After taking charge, it appointed Thomas as the head of the Vigilance Bureau. Thomas then filed the case against Chandy and a former chief secretary among others for misusing authority to favour a private builder.

The accused, former Chief Secretary EK Bharathbhushan, had then filed the petition before the High Court, seeking the First Information Report to be quashed.