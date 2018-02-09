The National Green Tribunal on Friday asked the Centre and the Haryana government to reply to a plea seeking to reduce the number of motorbikes at Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s rally in Jind district on February 15, PTI reported. As many as one lakh bikes are expected to be mobilised during Shah’s event.

The tribunal bench issued notices to the Environment Ministry, the Haryana government, the Haryana state pollution control board and Central Pollution Control Board, and asked them to file replies by February 13.

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the petitioner Victor Dhissa, said the motorbike rally would have an adverse impact on the environment at a time when people in Delhi and the National Capital Region were facing health problems because of air pollution.

The plea said the state government should opt for bicycles or other environment-friendly modes of transport. Riding bicycles would also be beneficial for the health of the participants, the petition contended.

The petitioner also demanded that the green court constitute a committee to assess the adverse impact of air pollution and noise pollution that would be caused if motorcycles were used at Shah’s rally.