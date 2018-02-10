The Indian Railways on Friday said that it has identified around 13,000 absentee employees on “unauthorised leave” whose services will be terminated, PTI reported. This is around 1% of the railways’ workforce, according to their statement.

“A massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways has been initiated,” it said, adding that more than 13,000 employees were identified to be on unauthorised leave. “Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees’ rolls after following due process.”

This is part of a campaign by the railways to improve its performance, according to PTI.

Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest employers. In the Budget announced on February 1, Northern Railways was allocated Rs 9,000 crore for 2018-’19, while Southern Railways will receive Rs 7,500 crore. The Railways Ministry was mired in controversy last year after a series of accidents and derailments.