The Jammu and Kashmir Police said armed militants had stormed into the family quarters of an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu in the early hours of Saturday. A soldier and his daughter are believed to have been injured in the attack. The firing was still underway around 8 am and the police had cordoned off the area around 36 Brigade Army camp.

Jammu’s Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal said suspicious movement was noticed at around 4.55 am on Saturday. “The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters,” Jamwal told ANI.

An unidentified senior police official told NDTV, “It’s not clear how many terrorists entered the camp and how did they manage to do that.”

The district administration has asked schools within 500 metres of the camp to remain closed.

The state has been on high alert from Friday, which was the death anniversary of militant Afzal Guru, who was hanged for his involvement in the 2001 Parliament attacks.

The attack comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said one civlian was killed and three Army officers were injured in Poonch in Pakistani firing in 24 hours, PTI reported. Veeri, who was speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday, said that Pakistan Army had started firing indiscriminately in Mankote sector on Wednesday.